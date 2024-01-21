A man has been accused of conducting a four-month stalking campaign against a woman in Wigan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Griffiths, 39, of Bombay Road, Marsh Green, stood before borough justices charged with a course of conduct, involving sending numerous messages and making threats to a named woman which amounted to causing her serious alarm or distress and had a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities.

This was alleged to have happened between April and August 2023.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Combined Court Centre

He is also accused of smashing windows at the woman's house on August 7.

There are two further charges of breaching bail, one of which he admits and one which he denies.