Wigan 39-year-old accused of four-month stalking campaign against woman

A man has been accused of conducting a four-month stalking campaign against a woman in Wigan.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2024, 12:58 GMT
John Griffiths, 39, of Bombay Road, Marsh Green, stood before borough justices charged with a course of conduct, involving sending numerous messages and making threats to a named woman which amounted to causing her serious alarm or distress and had a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities.

This was alleged to have happened between April and August 2023.

Bolton Combined Court Centre
He is also accused of smashing windows at the woman's house on August 7.

There are two further charges of breaching bail, one of which he admits and one which he denies.

The case has now been sent to Bolton Magistrates' Court to be further heard on April 19, before which Griffiths is on conditional bail.