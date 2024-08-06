A Wigan 39-year-old has been accused of assaulting a woman twice, once by intentional strangulation.

Gareth Whitty, of Darlington Street East, appeared before borough justices to face charges of causing a woman actual bodily harm on June 25 and deliberately throttling her six days later.

He has yet to enter any pleas.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Whitty will make his first appearance on September 6 before which time he has been released on conditional bail.