Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Yarwood was sitting at the bus stop on Warrington Road, Newtown, late at night when he says the pair launched the unprovoked attack and ran off with his man bag.

He was dragged to the floor during the robbery and he suffered bruising.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warrington Road bus stop where Mark Yarwood was attacked

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments after the mugging – shortly after midnight on Sunday October 8 – he tried to flag down a police car that happened to be passing.

The vehicle halted but the officers told the Worsley Hall 46-year-old that they had another emergency to go on so they couldn’t stop.

He told Wigan Today: “I guess I wasn’t a high enough priority even though I’d been roughed up and robbed. I’ve not bothered reporting the attack since.

"I admit I had had a drink but I had just gone for a walk because I couldn’t sleep. I sat at the bus stop near the railway bridge minding my own business when these two big lads came from nowhere and dragged me to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was bruised all over. It was only later that I realised they’d stolen my bag.”

Thankfully there weren’t contents of any great value inside. Taken were a vape, two handkerchiefs, e-cigarette batteries, some plasters and an earpods case. One of the hankies Mr Yarwood later found near a fence in Alexandra Park.