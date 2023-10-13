Wigan 46-year-old mugged for his man bag at bus stop
Mark Yarwood was sitting at the bus stop on Warrington Road, Newtown, late at night when he says the pair launched the unprovoked attack and ran off with his man bag.
He was dragged to the floor during the robbery and he suffered bruising.
Moments after the mugging – shortly after midnight on Sunday October 8 – he tried to flag down a police car that happened to be passing.
The vehicle halted but the officers told the Worsley Hall 46-year-old that they had another emergency to go on so they couldn’t stop.
He told Wigan Today: “I guess I wasn’t a high enough priority even though I’d been roughed up and robbed. I’ve not bothered reporting the attack since.
"I admit I had had a drink but I had just gone for a walk because I couldn’t sleep. I sat at the bus stop near the railway bridge minding my own business when these two big lads came from nowhere and dragged me to the ground.
"I was bruised all over. It was only later that I realised they’d stolen my bag.”
Thankfully there weren’t contents of any great value inside. Taken were a vape, two handkerchiefs, e-cigarette batteries, some plasters and an earpods case. One of the hankies Mr Yarwood later found near a fence in Alexandra Park.
Mr Yarwood was not able to offer a further description of his assailants.