Richard Moore had been due to stand trial at Chester Crown Court after denying a total of eight charges alleged to have happened between 1988 and 1992.

But before the hearing started, he pleaded guilty to three of them – including the most serious – and the remainder were allowed to lie on file.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chester Crown Court

Moore, of Park Crescent, Wigan, admitted to the rape of a girl under 16 and two counts of indecently assaulting a girl under 14.

There were two complainants – one of whom was the victim of the rape and one of the assaults.

The other charges, which Moore had denied, were four further counts of indecent assault of an under-14 and one of gross indecency with an under-16.

A judge remanded him in custody until he returns to court for his sentencing hearing on Friday April 22.