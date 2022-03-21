Wigan and Welsh police swoop on home to make county lines drug arrest

A man has been arrested in Wigan on suspicion of what is called “county lines” drug trafficking.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:02 pm

In a joint operation between Wigan and Leigh District Tasking Team and Dyfed-Powys police in Wales, officers raided a Billinge house on the morning of Monday March 21.

Read More

Read More
Woman charged with theft of Run Wigan Festival loud speaker

A 34-year-old man was detained for offences of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and money laundering. He remains in custody for questioning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police made executed a search warrant at a house in Billinge

Any information regarding the supply of controlled drugs can be reported to police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here.