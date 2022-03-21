In a joint operation between Wigan and Leigh District Tasking Team and Dyfed-Powys police in Wales, officers raided a Billinge house on the morning of Monday March 21.

A 34-year-old man was detained for offences of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and money laundering. He remains in custody for questioning.

Police made executed a search warrant at a house in Billinge

Any information regarding the supply of controlled drugs can be reported to police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.