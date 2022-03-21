Wigan and Welsh police swoop on home to make county lines drug arrest
A man has been arrested in Wigan on suspicion of what is called “county lines” drug trafficking.
By Charles Graham
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:02 pm
In a joint operation between Wigan and Leigh District Tasking Team and Dyfed-Powys police in Wales, officers raided a Billinge house on the morning of Monday March 21.
A 34-year-old man was detained for offences of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and money laundering. He remains in custody for questioning.
Any information regarding the supply of controlled drugs can be reported to police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.