Woman charged with theft of Run Wigan Festival loud speaker

The EV loud speaker, valued at several hundreds of pounds, was stolen from Market Street at 5.30am as organisers were setting up for the mammoth running and charity event around the streets of Wigan on Sunday.

Weighing 20kg and 2ft tall, the hefty component of the festival’s public address system was believed to have been spirited away by more than one thief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stolen speaker has now been returned

Police posted an appeal on social media for witnesses to come forward, along with anyone being offered such a piece of kit for sale.

And GMP Wigan West has since announced that the speaker has since been recovered and returned to its rightful owner and that 31-year-old Leanne Quereshi had been charged with theft.

Officers say they also have a second suspect in their sights and it is only a matter of time before he is caught.