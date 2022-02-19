The white Range Rover Sport was driven away in an incident on Coupland Road, Hindley Green, close to the Phantom Motor Company in the early evening of Friday February 18.

Details are scarce but Melissa Amy took to social media later on Friday evening to post a picture of the car and write: "Stolen an hour ago. Please share. Make it too hot to handle!

"Taken at gunpoint. Armed police involved."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A picture of a white Range Rover posted by Melissa Amy

"Inquiries are on-going."

Anyone with information is asked to ring the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.