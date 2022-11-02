News you can trust since 1853
Wigan assailant ordered to pay his victim compensation and faces a night curfew

A Wigan man who launched an attack has been ordered to pay his victim compensation.

By Charles Graham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 8:57am

Carl Collier, 46, of Crossdale Road, Hindley, stood in the dock before borough magistrates to admit to causing David Sammons actual bodily harm on April 5 this year.

He was given a community punishment which includes a mental health treatment requirement, completing 20 days of rehabilitation activities, observing an electronically-tagged curfew that confines him to his home and garden between 7pm and 7am until February 19.

Wigan's courts of justice

On top of the £200 in compensation to Mr Sammons, he must also pay court costs and a victim services surcharge bringing the total he must pay out to £380.