Wigan assailant ordered to pay his victim compensation and faces a night curfew

Carl Collier, 46, of Crossdale Road, Hindley, stood in the dock before borough magistrates to admit to causing David Sammons actual bodily harm on April 5 this year.

He was given a community punishment which includes a mental health treatment requirement, completing 20 days of rehabilitation activities, observing an electronically-tagged curfew that confines him to his home and garden between 7pm and 7am until February 19.

