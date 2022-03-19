The strike in south Manchester on the afternoon of Friday March 18 follows an investigation by Wigan CID, Serious and Organised Crime Group (SOCG) and Force Critical Wanted Unit detectives following two incidents on Wednesday January 26 that saw bullets discharged in the Westleigh area.

A 33-year-old man suffered serious life-changing shotgun injuries at the time of the attack and his condition is currently described as stable.

On March 18 officers from our Tactical Firearms Unit targeted an address in Chorlton-cum-Hardy and arrested a 20-year-old man in the loft of the building.

Armed police were involved in making the arrest in Chorlton-cum-Hardy

He remains in custody for questioning on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery and sexual assault.

A scene remained in place into the evening as specialist officers searched the premises for any potential evidence to be forensically recovered.

Police have thanked the public for their cooperation during the operation and are keen to assure them there is no risk to the wider community in relation to this activity.

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Green said: "Recent incidents in the Wigan area will no doubt have caused understandable concern in the town as we have seen some serious and deliberate acts of violence that could have left somebody fatally injured.

"Last night's strike demonstrates the excellent collaboration we have here at GMP of officers and detectives working together across different districts, and between a number of central resources, to operate in such a swift and decisive manner to bring to custody those that we believe are responsible for such serious incidents.

"Firearms discharges are down a third in Greater Manchester in the last 12 months and that is a trend we are only determined to continue decreasing; so when attacks like this are reported to us, suspects and the public alike should see this action and know to expect a very robust response from us."

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.