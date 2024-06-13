Wigan mum takes on series of challenges to raise money for two good causes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kara Bulpitt, from Highfield, is raising money and awareness for MND’s south Lancs branch, after two friends died from the disease, and the North West Air Ambulance, which went to help a friend’s son when he was fatally injured in a road traffic accident two years ago.
She is taking on a series of challenges throughout the year as she aims to raise £2,000, to be split equally between the two charities.
Kara, 42, said: “I started a couple of years ago and I do something every year now. This year I started the challenges in April and will be going through to September.
"In April I started it off when me and my son Jack did Born Survivor, which is a 10km 32-obstacle course. Then we did the Southport to Wigan canal walk, which is 30km, in May.”
Kara followed this by joining her clients for five hours of non-stop pole dancing at Opal Aerial and Well-being Studio in Newtown, which she runs.
And she is looking forward to more challenges later this year, with her son Jack, 20, and husband Warren joining her for the next one.
"We are building up to September, where three of us will be doing Born Survivor in Lancashire, but it’s a lot more difficult, it’s quite a challenging one which goes uphill,” she said.
"Then, the following weekend, I will be doing my first triathlon in Wilmslow.”
Kara is looking forward to taking on the challenge and has the support of her husband and their five children.
She said: “I’m excited. I work and have the children, so I don’t get a lot of training in and I need to get practising for the triathlon. I have set myself a timetable of exercises I need to do and will build up the resistance.
"I have never done a triathlon before and I’m doing it by myself, so I don’t know what to expect.”
To sponsor Kara, go to www.gofundme.com/f/triathlon-for-mnd-northwest-air-ambulance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.