Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan mum has called on the support of her friends, family and clients as she takes on a series of challenges for two charities close to her heart.

Kara Bulpitt, from Highfield, is raising money and awareness for MND’s south Lancs branch, after two friends died from the disease, and the North West Air Ambulance, which went to help a friend’s son when he was fatally injured in a road traffic accident two years ago.

She is taking on a series of challenges throughout the year as she aims to raise £2,000, to be split equally between the two charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kara Bulpitt and son Jack, 20, take on the Born Survivor obstacle course

Kara, 42, said: “I started a couple of years ago and I do something every year now. This year I started the challenges in April and will be going through to September.

"In April I started it off when me and my son Jack did Born Survivor, which is a 10km 32-obstacle course. Then we did the Southport to Wigan canal walk, which is 30km, in May.”

Kara followed this by joining her clients for five hours of non-stop pole dancing at Opal Aerial and Well-being Studio in Newtown, which she runs.

And she is looking forward to more challenges later this year, with her son Jack, 20, and husband Warren joining her for the next one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kara Bulpitt held a five-hour pole dance-athon at Opal Aerial and Well-being Studio

"We are building up to September, where three of us will be doing Born Survivor in Lancashire, but it’s a lot more difficult, it’s quite a challenging one which goes uphill,” she said.

"Then, the following weekend, I will be doing my first triathlon in Wilmslow.”

Kara is looking forward to taking on the challenge and has the support of her husband and their five children.

She said: “I’m excited. I work and have the children, so I don’t get a lot of training in and I need to get practising for the triathlon. I have set myself a timetable of exercises I need to do and will build up the resistance.

"I have never done a triathlon before and I’m doing it by myself, so I don’t know what to expect.”