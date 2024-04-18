Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Declan Smith, 26, of Derwent Street, Tyldesley, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Bolton Crown Court after earlier pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and grievous bodily harm.

In February 2021, Smith was drinking and socialising with three other people at a house in Wigan.

Several hours later, he began arguing with one of the men there.

During the disturbance, Smith punched the man repeatedly, before picking up a knife from the counter and stabbing him in his side.

When officers arrived to investigate, he told officers his attack was in self-defence, but he was later arrested and charged.

Nearly two years later in January 2023, while Smith was awaiting a court appearance for the attack, officers attended an address in Atherton, where a woman said she had been assaulted.

The woman had significant facial injuries, and explained that Smith had turned up to her home unannounced after she had returned from a night out.

After pushing his way in, Smith attacked his victim over the following hours, leaving her with extensive swelling, bruising, and three broken ribs.

When she was finally able to leave, she received medical treatment and informed police of the incident.

Officers subsequently arrested Smith and the victim bravely recounted her ordeal to police.

Det Con Lyndsey Smith, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: “Declan Smith committed two incredibly disgusting crimes and I am happy that he now has the four walls of a prison cell to think about his actions.

“Both of the attacks were incredibly violent, but the fact he repeatedly assaulted a woman over several hours, leaving her with multiple injuries, is particularly disturbing. I would like to thank that woman’s bravery in talking to us – her courage in helping us put Smith behind bars was truly amazing.