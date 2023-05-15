News you can trust since 1853
Wigan borough 65-year-old accused of child sex offences including rape spanning six decades

A Wigan borough man has been accused of a series of child sex crimes including rapes dating back half a century.

By Charles Graham
Published 15th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Peter Wilson, 65, of Bowling Green Row, Atherton, appeared before justices to face seven charges involving girls and a boy.

The two most serious are accusations of raping a girl under 16 between 1972 and 1974.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
A third charge is of indecently assaulting a woman over the age of 16 between 1973 and '74.

Wilson also faces a charge of indecently assaulting a girl under 14 between 1984 and 1985, indecently assaulting a woman over 16 between 1994 and 1995 and inciting a boy of under 13 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity between 2011 and 2013.

The most recent allegation is of sexually touching a girl under the age of 13 between September last year and March 1 this year.

Wilson was remanded in custody pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 5.