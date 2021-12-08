Wigan borough call handler praised for helping save troubled woman

Suzanna Smith, who is now a PCSO in Leigh was awarded a Chief Constable's Commendation for helping to save the life of a young female at the Greater Manchester Police's commendation awards ceremony in Hough End.

It saw officers and staff from around the force come together to celebrate the fantastic dedication and bravery of GMP officers and members of the public. There were over 70 awards presented, all showing great examples of amazing work to be proud of.

Suzanna was driving to work when she stopped to help a female who was on the wrong side of the railings. She rang 999 then approached her, seeing she was distressed and reluctant to talk.

Suzanna Smith, (right) with Chief Constable Steven Watson

Suzanna reassured her and persisted in engaging with her to build up a rapport and to keep her talking. The female's father arrived and, with the assistance of Suzanna, they managed to pull her to safety. Suzanna remained with the female, supporting her until patrols arrived.

This is not Suzanna's normal job role and she displayed outstanding professionalism, courage and compassion in a difficult and unexpected situation.

Suzanna expressed that: "To sit and hear such amazing stories of bravery, professionalism, dedication and compassion at the awards was very humbling. I was in awe listening to all the amazing stories.

"The day of the incident will stay with me forever, I'm so glad I got to be a small part of making sure she was safe but to me she's the hero. She listened to me when she didn't want to and she shared her story with me and allowed us to help.

"I'm proud to be part of GMP. I will take what I have learnt from this incident, and from listening to all the other commendations, and put them into my new role."