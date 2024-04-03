Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Antony Peers, 67, and his son, also called Antony Peers, 37, both of North Lane, Astley were jailed for four years six months and eight years three months respectively for their part in a drugs scheme in the Astley and Tyldesley area.

These are the latest jail sentences secured as part of the Challenger Team’s investigation into the conspiracy after a further three men from Salford were jailed.

Ricky Lee, 31, of Eccles Road in Swinton, Christopher Gresty, 56, of Vicars Street in Eccles and Louis Gresty, 25, of Liverpool Street in Salford were sentenced to a total of 28 years in jail in November.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antony Peers Snr (left) and Antony Peers Jnr

The focus of the investigation was the use of encrypted mobile phones, which falls under Operation Venetic: the National Crime Agency (NCA) led operation which disrupted the encrypted communication system, Encrochat, used by organised criminal networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each user was allocated a “handle” to identify themselves across the network and conceal their true identity.

In 2020, law enforcement agencies collaborated across Europe to dismantle the network and identify those who used it.

Some of the items that were seized

The younger Antony Peers used the Encrochat handle Tubbyfern to communicate with others and organise the wholesale acquisition and supply of cocaine and cannabis and operating cannabis farms.

His father also played a vital role in the operation, using a hydraulic press to mix and re-press blocks of cocaine in his garage at North Lane.

There was also evidence of a cannabis farm at his address.

His son lived only a few doors down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police discovered that the Peers’ owned several houses on North Lane and the surrounding area.

Together, the father and son were criminal associates of Lee and Gresty who had already been convicted.

In March last year officers executed five search warrants and arrested the pair.

Police seized drugs, wardrobes full of designer clothes, a Range Rover Evoque, mountain bikes, a Rolex watch & jewellery; a 30-tonne hydraulic press and cannabis growing equipment were also seized.

A Proceeds of Crime Hearing will take place later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Con Steven Walker of GMP Challenger Team said: “We believe these men have been operating this enterprise for years and I am pleased to say that it has now been brought to an end.

"The sentences today reflect the severity of their crimes and the misery and violence that illegal drugs inflict on our communities.

“We are committed to tackling the illegal drugs trade and rely on information provided by members of the public. If you have information about drug dealing in your area, I urge you to report it to police."

Anyone with information can contact GMP on 101 or online