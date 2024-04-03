Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Politicians today welcomed the news that the Britannia at Almond Brook, Standish, will be wound down as migrant accommmodation by July after being the focus of long-running controversy.

Since it was requisitioned by the Home Office and its asylum-seeker accommodation operator Serco in 2016, local people and their political representatives have argued that it was an inappropriate location, while community members have been divided in their approach to the residents, some being more hospitable than others.

The Britannia Hotel on Almond Brook Road, Standish, has been used by the Home Office and Serco to accommodate asylum-seekers since 2016

And the temperature in one of Wigan’s more affluent areas rose further last year when the Kilhey Court Hotel at Worthington was also converted into asylum-seeker accommodation, leading to protests in both the village and Wigan town centre. The Britannia itself was the scene of more than one demonstration by the right wing Britain First movement.

Even before the Kilhey project began, the Government was already saying it was moving away from using hotels to house migrants, not least because of the high costs involved, and so after only a few months, it was announced that the Worthington hotel’s Serco contract was ending. It has since begun welcoming paying guests again.

And now Standish is seeing its other asylum-seeker accommodation coming to an end too.

The township’s councillors Terry Mugan, Debbie Parkinson and Ray Whittingham were informed by Wigan Council, which has been liaising with Serco and the Home Office, that Britannia is terminating its contract with Serco in the summer.

The hotel has attracted protests before, this one by members of the right-wing Britain First movement

In a statement, they wrote: “We have continued to work with all stakeholders including Wigan Council for months in meetings, sending emails and letters and following our work to close Kilhey Court before Christmas we are pleased to announce that Serco’s contract with the Britannia Hotel will end at the beginning of July this year.

“Between now and then even if the hotel is empty, the Home Office will be responsible for the facility until the end of the contract.

“To date we have no idea on the future use of this site.

“This is welcome news for Standish, the borough and for those vulnerable people seeking accommodation and refuge.”

Speaking to Wigan Today, Coun Parkinson added: “I don’t think there are many residents in there at the moment and over the coming weeks they will be dispersed elsewhere. This appears to be the latest step in the Government’s plan to reduce hotel use and to deploy alternatives such as barges for asylum-seekers instead.

"We welcomed the visitors to Standish and some people have shown them charity through the donation of clothes and so on.

"But Standish has done its bit and it’s time it was returned to the community.”

Coun Parkinson said she had no idea what was going to happen next to the site, adding: “One person said it is going to become a precinct with a doctor’s surgery, another said it is going to become a drive-thru McDonald’s. In truth though, people just make things up if they don’t know. We’ll just have to wait and see.”