Wigan borough high school in 'lockdown' during police incident nearby

The Westleigh School revealed it was told to shut on Thursday afternoon by the police.

Details of what happened have not been released, but the school was allowed to reopen just a few minutes later when the area was declared to be safe.

Staff praised pupils at the Westleigh Lane school for their behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on Facebook said: “Parents/Carers, your children may share that we have locked down for short period, this afternoon. We were notified to lockdown by the Police, following an incident in the local community, not in school. Within 5 minutes, the Police advised us that the area was safe and gave permission to lift the lockdown.

"During this time, our children behaved impeccably and we are very proud of them. Well done Westleigh!”

Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police for information about the incident.