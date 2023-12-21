Neighbour complaints about criminality and anti-social behaviour have led to a closure order being imposed on a Wigan borough home.

Greater Manchester Police, alongside the Community Resilience Team of Wigan Council, successfully obtained the court order for an address in Samuel Street, Atherton.

Officers say this joint effort was a direct response to reports of disorder and criminal activity, “negatively impacting the quality of life in our community.”

The closure order details are spelt out to any would-be visitors to the flat in Samuel Street, Atherton

Under the order, access to the premises is restricted to those explicitly named, Wigan Council and emergency services. It will be in effect until March 20, with enforcement overseen by GMP.

Any breach of the order can lead to fines, imprisonment, or both.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley wrote: “Your co-operation is vital. Please continue to collaborate with us by promptly reporting any concerns related to anti-social behaviour and criminal activities.