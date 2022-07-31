Wigan borough man accused of assaulting woman on New Year's Eve

A Wigan borough man has been charged with assaulting a woman on New Year's Eve.

Michael Medley, 34, of York Avenue, Tyldesley, is accused of assaulting Venisha Smith on December 31.

He also faces allegations of carrying a kitchen knife at Acorns care centre in Hindley and attempting to damage a car window, both of which were said to have happened on other dates.

Medley will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on August 22 and was remanded on conditional bail until then.