Wigan borough man accused of taking screwdriver to McDonald's in Liverpool
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan borough man has been accused of possessing a weapon at a McDonald's restaurant in Liverpool.
Mohammed Saad, 24, of Leigh Road, Atherton, is alleged to have taken a screwdriver to the fast food eatery on October 10.
He is also charged with possessing class A drug cocaine and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.
Saad was remanded on conditional bail until a hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on May 31.