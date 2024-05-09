Wigan borough man accused of taking screwdriver to McDonald's in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan borough man has been accused of possessing a weapon at a McDonald's restaurant in Liverpool.

Mohammed Saad, 24, of Leigh Road, Atherton, is alleged to have taken a screwdriver to the fast food eatery on October 10.

He is also charged with possessing class A drug cocaine and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

