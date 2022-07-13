Wigan borough man admits threatening to burn down public house

Ryan Hopkins, 36, took the offensive weapon to The Lion hotel, on Bolton Road, Atherton, at 11.55pm on June 12, 2021.
Read More
Just 10 minutes later, he threatened to burn down the pub, with the owner fearing he would do it.
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard he also sent Facebook messages and voice messages which were "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" to a woman on the same day.
Hopkins, of Birch Road, Atherton, had previously denied committing the offences and preparations were being made a trial, but he has now changed his pleas to guilty.
Justices felt the offences were so serious that he should be sentenced by a judge at Bolton Crown Court.
Hopkins will appear there on August 15 and was remanded on unconditional bail until then.