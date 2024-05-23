Wigan borough man admits to peddling crack cocaine
A Wigan borough man has admitted to being a crack cocaine dealer.
Ahmed Benny-Bah, 28, of Heddles Court, Leigh, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to peddling the class A substance in Greater Manchester between April 18 and May 5.
He also confessed to possessing both cocaine and cannabis on May 14.
The bench granted him conditional bail until he is sentenced by a Manchester Crown Court judge on June 13.