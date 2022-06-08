Wigan borough man and ex warned they face jail after encouraging sexual activity with child

Amanda Bywater and Philip Park were firmly told by a judge that they will be jailed when they return to Liverpool Crown Court for sentencing.

Bywater, 48, of Brooklands Park, Widnes, admitted sending messages to Park encouraging him to engage in sexual activity with an underage girl.

Philip Park outside court

Park, 37, of Holden Road, Leigh, pleaded guilty to an offence involving sending messages to Bywater encouraging her to engage in sexual activity with the same child.

They had been due to face trial, but changed their pleas at the last minute, and they have been further remanded on bail to enable pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

Judge Stuart Driver warned them, “On July 15 I will send you both to prison.”

He made an interim order for them both to sign the sex offenders’ register.