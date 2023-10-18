Wigan borough man charged with shoplifting during week of police action
A man has been charged with shoplifting as part of a week of police action to support businesses.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Oct 2023
Mohammed Ghanbari, 33, of Railway Road, Leigh, is accused of theft and a public order offence.
He was arrested by Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh south neighbourhood team during Safer Business Action Week, which is tackling everything retail-related, including searching for shoplifters, proactive patrols of criminal hotspots and talking to shop owners about security.
Ghanbari will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on October 30.