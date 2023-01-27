Wigan borough man due in court as pensioner dies after house fire in Liverpool

Emergency services were called to a blaze on Dorien Road, in Old Swan, Liverpool, at 3.20am on September 1.

One of the occupants – 76-year-old grandad George Redmond – was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries, but died on September 16.

George Redmond

Fraser Dolman, 37, of Richmond Drive, Leigh, and James Goulding, 26, of Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, have now been charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent, supply of crack cocaine and supply of heroin; while Wayne Hepburn, 46, of no fixed address, was charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to commit arson with intent.

Dolman and Goulding will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Friday, while Hepburn remains in custody to appear in court in Liverpool on Friday, February 3.

In a statement released after his death, Mr Redmond’s family said: “He was making great progress in his rehabilitation and was already mobile and regaining his independence, so his sudden death was unexpected and utterly tragic and we as a family are absolutely struggling to come to terms with it all. We are beyond heartbroken and hope whoever is responsible for this appalling act is swiftly brought to justice.

“George leaves behind his much-loved wife Mary, to whom he was married for 52 amazing years, and three much-loved daughters, Kathryn, Karyn and Angela, as well as six grandchildren – and not forgetting Belle, his beloved cockapoo.