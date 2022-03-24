The Oak Tree Inn on Belle Green Lane, Ince, is on the market for £250,000 plus VAT with leisure property specialist Fleurets.

It is described as a two-storey detached property with painted and rendered elevations beneath a pitched titled roof. There is a single storey addition to the side and it sits in 0.6 acres of land.To the side is an enclosed beer patio and smoking area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oak Tree Inn on Belle Green Lane

There are two trading areas either side of a bar servery plus ladies’ and gents’ customer toilets and there is a total floor area of about 2,562 sq ft. Another feature is private living accommodation.

The fixtures and fittings that remain on the premises at the time of completion will be included in the sale.

Any third party-owned items, such as beer raising and cellar cooling equipment, branded items, gaming machines will be excluded though.

The property is not a listed building nor is it in a conservation area.

The Oak Tree Inn is covered by a current premises licence prevails, allowing the retail of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises.

Its current rateable value is £9,750 and the pub is within Band A for council tax purposes.

The sales pitch suggests that 100 per cent small business rates relief might apply to the property.

It adds that the premises may suit a change of use, subject to planning permission.