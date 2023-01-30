George Redmond, 76, was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries after a fire on Dorien Road, in Old Swan, Liverpool, at 3.20am on September 1.

His family said he was making “great progress in his rehabilitation”, but he died suddenly on September 16.

Fraser Dolman, 37, of Richmond Drive, Leigh, and James Goulding, 26, of Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, were charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent, supply of crack cocaine and supply of heroin; while Wayne Hepburn, 46, of no fixed address, was charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to commit arson with intent.

Dolman and Goulding appeared at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Friday and were remanded on conditional bail to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on February 24.