Wigan borough man in the dock after assaulting two women
A man who assaulted two women will find out his punishment next month.
Stewart Jolley, 44, of Lingard Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her on July 10 and assaulting a second woman between July 10 and 12.
He admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards a man on July 13, intending to cause fear or provoke violence, as well as criminal damage to another man's car.
Jolley was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing on August 27.