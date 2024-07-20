Wigan borough man in the dock after assaulting two women

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
A man who assaulted two women will find out his punishment next month.

Stewart Jolley, 44, of Lingard Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her on July 10 and assaulting a second woman between July 10 and 12.

He admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards a man on July 13, intending to cause fear or provoke violence, as well as criminal damage to another man's car.

Jolley was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing on August 27.

