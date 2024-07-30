Wigan borough man in the dock charged with assault causing actual bodily harm
A crown court trial will be held for a man accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Craig Fielding, 48, of Gordon Street, Leigh, is charged with attacking Liam Smith on February 15.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will be held on August 20.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.