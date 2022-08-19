Wigan borough man must pay £1,500 in compensation after assaulting two people
A Wigan borough man who admitted assaulting two people has been ordered to pay them a total of £1,500 in compensation.
By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:55 am
Dale Hamer, 29, of Quayside, Leigh, pleaded guilty to assaulting Lee Peake and Jennifer Peake by beating them on July 17 last year.
The bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court sentenced him to a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities.
Hamer must pay £1,000 in compensation to Ms Peake and £500 to Mr Peake.