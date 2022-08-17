Wigan man stalked woman, damaged floor and threatened to share private photograph

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Dickinson, 57, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, has now admitted stalking the woman and causing her distress by making phone calls, sending text messages and turning up at her house uninvited between May 6 and 13.

He also caused £100 worth of damage to her kitchen floor on May 8 and threatened to share a private sexual photograph or film without her consent on May 7.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Dickinson had pleaded not guilty to all charges and arrangements were being made for a trial, but he has now pleaded guilty.

Wigan justices decided to remand him on bail until September 6 so a pre-sentence report can be prepared.