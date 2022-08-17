Wigan man stalked woman, damaged floor and threatened to share private photograph
A Wigan man who had denied stalking a woman and threatening to share a private photograph of her has changed his pleas to guilty.
Ian Dickinson, 57, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, has now admitted stalking the woman and causing her distress by making phone calls, sending text messages and turning up at her house uninvited between May 6 and 13.
He also caused £100 worth of damage to her kitchen floor on May 8 and threatened to share a private sexual photograph or film without her consent on May 7.
Dickinson had pleaded not guilty to all charges and arrangements were being made for a trial, but he has now pleaded guilty.
Wigan justices decided to remand him on bail until September 6 so a pre-sentence report can be prepared.
Dickinson must not contact the woman or anyone in her family and must not go to a named road in Ashton.