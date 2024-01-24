News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan borough man pleads not guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour

A Wigan borough man has appeared in court to deny domestic bullying.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Raymond Tucker, 42, of Belvedere Close, Leigh, is alleged to have repeatedly engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive between October 1 and December 17.

Read More
Police officer from Wigan quits her job after attacking a woman and trashing her...

Allegations include that he refused to leave a woman's property, isolated her from friends and family, monitored use of her mobile and threatened to kill her.

Appearing at Manchester Crown Court, he pleaded not guilty to the single charge and a four-day trial was scheduled to begin on June 10.