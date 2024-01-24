Wigan borough man pleads not guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour
A Wigan borough man has appeared in court to deny domestic bullying.
Raymond Tucker, 42, of Belvedere Close, Leigh, is alleged to have repeatedly engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive between October 1 and December 17.
Allegations include that he refused to leave a woman's property, isolated her from friends and family, monitored use of her mobile and threatened to kill her.
Appearing at Manchester Crown Court, he pleaded not guilty to the single charge and a four-day trial was scheduled to begin on June 10.