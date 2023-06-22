News you can trust since 1853
Wigan borough man seriously injured in attack as he walks to work

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was subjected to a violent and unprovoked attack in broad daylight.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:38 BST

It was at around 12.15pm on Wednesday June 21 that officers were called to reports of a serious assault on Green Fold Way, Leigh.

Read More
Body found in Wigan township car park

Officers and colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service arrived at the scene to find a man in his 30s had sustained serious injuries.

The attack took place in broad daylightThe attack took place in broad daylight
He was taken to hospital for further treatment but, thankfully, the injuries have since been reported not to be life-threatening.

Det Sgt Andrew Partington said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a man who was simply heading to work.

"We are trying to establish the full circumstances around this incident and brings those responsible to justice.

“The investigation is still very much in the early stages, and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information or CCTV/dashcam/doorbell footage, to contact GMP on 0161 856 7094 quoting log number 1593 of 21/06/23.”

Alternatively, you contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.