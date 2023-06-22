It was at around 12.15pm on Wednesday June 21 that officers were called to reports of a serious assault on Green Fold Way, Leigh.

Officers and colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service arrived at the scene to find a man in his 30s had sustained serious injuries.

The attack took place in broad daylight

He was taken to hospital for further treatment but, thankfully, the injuries have since been reported not to be life-threatening.

Det Sgt Andrew Partington said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a man who was simply heading to work.

"We are trying to establish the full circumstances around this incident and brings those responsible to justice.

“The investigation is still very much in the early stages, and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information or CCTV/dashcam/doorbell footage, to contact GMP on 0161 856 7094 quoting log number 1593 of 21/06/23.”