Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Karl Ashton, 36, of Rugby Road, Leigh, pleaded guilty to having the pictures as a trial was due to start in October.

He made four of the most serious (category A) images, five category B and 133 category C between October 4 and November 13, 2018.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl Ashton has been jailed after admitting making hundreds of indecent images of children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also admitted making three category A images, one category B and 31 category C between October 20 and November 6, 2022.

It was ordered that a charge of perverting the course of justice should lie on file.

Ashton has now been jailed for 21 months by Recorder Peter Atherton at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court.

He will be on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and a sexual harm prevention order will run for an indefinite period.