Wigan borough man who made indecent images of children is behind bars
Karl Ashton, 36, of Rugby Road, Leigh, pleaded guilty to having the pictures as a trial was due to start in October.
He made four of the most serious (category A) images, five category B and 133 category C between October 4 and November 13, 2018.
He also admitted making three category A images, one category B and 31 category C between October 20 and November 6, 2022.
It was ordered that a charge of perverting the course of justice should lie on file.
Ashton has now been jailed for 21 months by Recorder Peter Atherton at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court.
He will be on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and a sexual harm prevention order will run for an indefinite period.
He must pay a £187 victim surcharge and the devices upon which the images were found will be forfeited and destroyed.