Wigan borough man who took axe to supermarket car park will be sentenced
A man has admitted threatening someone with an axe in a supermarket car park.
By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 4:55 am
Adam Willerton, 38, of Sandringham Drive, Leigh, took the weapon to the car park at Asda in Leigh on July 2 and threatened John Saro, making him believe he was at immediate risk of physical harm.
After hearing his guilty plea, the bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court sent Willerton's case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will be sentenced on September 28.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.