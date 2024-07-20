Wigan borough man will go on trial next year charged with rape
A 33-year-old man will face trial next year after denying a charge of rape.
Jose Centeio, of Twist Lane, Leigh, appeared at Bolton Crown Court accused of attacking a woman in Bolton on June 2.
He entered a plea of not guilty and a trial date was fixed for October 20, 2025.
Until then he will be on bail subject to several conditions, including observing a night-time curfew, not entering Bolton other than to see his solicitor, surrendering his passport and not approaching several named women.