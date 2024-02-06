Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Hart, 63, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 25 counts of rape and was sentenced to 18 years and 10 months at Bolton Crown Court on Monday (February 5).

The offences occurred against a child between 2005-2007 and the hearing was told that after finding out that he had made her pregnant, he punched in the stomach, causing her to suffer a miscarriage.

The victim was 14 years old when the offences began and she was raped on a regular basis until the age of 16.

Anthony Hart

Most of them took place in the Wigan and Leigh area as well as Cheadle Hulme.

Hart was also made to sign a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Det Sgt Paul Sumner, off Wigan CID said: “This is a significant sentence, reflective of the crimes Hart committed some 19 years ago”

“The victim estimates that she was raped hundreds of times by Hart.

“I must thank the victim and their family for having the strength and courage to come forward and allow us to fully investigate this case. This was a horrifying ordeal for a young person to have to go through, when they should have been free to live their life and enjoy themselves.

“While his sentencing cannot take away from the years of suffering Hart caused his victim, we hope it provides some solace in the fact that they are no longer at large.

“We encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, or knows someone who has, to come forward and speak to the police.

“We will listen to you and we will investigate.”

Greater Manchester Police can be contacted via 101 or through the Live Chat function on the website, www.gmp.police.uk.