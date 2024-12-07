Wigan borough pair jailed for attack and theft at man's home

Two Wigan borough men have been jailed after admitting their parts in an attack and theft.

Malcolm Jolley, 50, and Adam King, 38, both of Findlay Street in Leigh, had pleaded not guilty to the robbery of Stuart Sharples in May this year.

But before a trial could take place, Jolley pleaded guilty to causing the victim actual bodily harm and King to the theft of Mr Sharples's £440 mobile phone.

These charges were accepted by the prosecution and the robbery charges were dropped.

Both Malcolm Jolley and Adam King have been locked up for their part in an assault and theft at a man's home

The hearing was told that both men turned up at the victim's home, King being known to him but Jolley a stranger, and that was where he was attacked and his property taken.

Jolley was given a two-year custodial sentence and was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order preventing contact with the victim.

King was jailed for 18 months, one month of which was an activated suspended sentence imposed for a previous offence.

