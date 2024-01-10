Wigan borough police successful in cracking down on anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plain clothes operation was carried out by the Leigh’s neighbourhood officers that patrolled what have been reported to be ASB hotspots.

This saw three stop-searches carried out of which two were positive for drug possession along with an arrest for possession of drugs and drink-driving.

Leigh's neighbourhood team conducted an operation on ASB hotspots

