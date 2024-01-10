News you can trust since 1853
Wigan borough police successful in cracking down on anti-social behaviour

Police in the Wigan borough had a successful weekend tackling anti-social behaviour.
By Matt Pennington
Published 10th Jan 2024, 16:41 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
The plain clothes operation was carried out by the Leigh’s neighbourhood officers that patrolled what have been reported to be ASB hotspots.

This saw three stop-searches carried out of which two were positive for drug possession along with an arrest for possession of drugs and drink-driving.

Leigh's neighbourhood team conducted an operation on ASB hotspots
Officers also disrupted a drug deal which led to a police pursuit and, with the assistance of the National Police Air Service, a man was arrested in Whitefield on suspicion of drug and driving offences.