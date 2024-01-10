Wigan borough police successful in cracking down on anti-social behaviour
Police in the Wigan borough had a successful weekend tackling anti-social behaviour.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The plain clothes operation was carried out by the Leigh’s neighbourhood officers that patrolled what have been reported to be ASB hotspots.
This saw three stop-searches carried out of which two were positive for drug possession along with an arrest for possession of drugs and drink-driving.
Officers also disrupted a drug deal which led to a police pursuit and, with the assistance of the National Police Air Service, a man was arrested in Whitefield on suspicion of drug and driving offences.