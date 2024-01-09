Pensioner arrested on suspicion of cutting down Wigan speed camera
and live on Freeview channel 276
The arrest was made after two figures were seen cutting down a safety camera on Warrington Road, Wigan, using an angle grinder.
The attack took place days after simiilar street furniture was felled both on Wallgate at Wigan Pier and on Spring Road, Kitt Green. Video footage later emerged of the latter act of criminal damage.
Last autumn it was announced that Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) had signed a contract with Jenoptik UK to upgrade many cameras across the region, including several sites in Wigan. The state-of-the-art technology can catch motorists speeding in both directions at the same time without the need for road markings and there is no flash either.
A social media post on GMP Wigan West read: “On Saturday January 6, officers on routine patrol located two men cutting down a new speed camera with an angle grinder on Warrington Road, Wigan.