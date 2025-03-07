Wigan borough pupils learn first aid through Mini Police scheme

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST

School pupils learned life-saving skills during a first aid training session.

Children in the Mini Police at Park Lee Primary School, Atherton, attended the session with PC Simon Kiernan and headteacher Dawn Roper.

A police spokesman said: “The children learned essential life-saving skills, including basic first aid, CPR and Stop The Bleed programme. We're proud to say they all passed with flying colours and are now better equipped to handle emergencies.

"Another fantastic session demonstrating the real benefits of our Mini Police program. Well done to everyone involved!”

