Wigan borough teen accused of murdering Brianna Ghey appears in court via video link

Two teenagers have appeared in court by video link accused of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.
By Pat Hurst
Published 20th Nov 2023, 16:42 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 17:02 GMT
Brianna, a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park shortly after 3pm on Saturday February 11.

Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, deny her murder.

Brianna Ghey
The girl, from Warrington, and the boy, from Leigh, are both currently held in secure accommodation.

Neither can be named because of their ages.

Both appeared via video link at Manchester Crown Court before Mrs Justice Yip for a hearing ahead of their murder trial, scheduled to begin on November 27 at the same court.

Monday’s four-hour hearing dealt with administrative matters which cannot be reported, ahead of the trial next week.