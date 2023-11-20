Wigan borough teen accused of murdering Brianna Ghey appears in court via video link
Two teenagers have appeared in court by video link accused of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brianna, a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park shortly after 3pm on Saturday February 11.
Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, deny her murder.
The girl, from Warrington, and the boy, from Leigh, are both currently held in secure accommodation.
Neither can be named because of their ages.
Both appeared via video link at Manchester Crown Court before Mrs Justice Yip for a hearing ahead of their murder trial, scheduled to begin on November 27 at the same court.