The pair – a boy from Leigh and a girl from Warrington, both aged 15 – appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a youth court, on Wednesday and were not required to enter pleas to the charge.

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay with fatal stab wounds on a path at Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.15pm on Saturday.

Brianna Ghey

Prosecutor Leanne Gallagher told the court Brianna’s death was “extremely brutal and punishing”.

Cheshire Police are exploring whether the teenager, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.

The two suspects appeared separately in the dock and spoke only to confirm their names and addresses during the short hearing.

Both were supported by their parents in court, and were flanked by one dock officer throughout the hearing.

The mother and father of the girl both appeared emotional as their daughter was brought into court.

The girl and the boy were remanded into youth detention by district judge Jack McGarva to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

On Tuesday evening, people gathered for candlelit vigils at St George’s Hall in Liverpool and at College Green in Bristol.

More vigils are due to be held across the country in coming days.