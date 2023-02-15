News you can trust since 1853
IOPC launches investigation after death of stabbing suspect arrested in Wigan borough

An investigation has been launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct after a stabbing suspect died shortly after being arrested.

By Gaynor Clarke
39 minutes ago - 1 min read

The IOPC referred a mandatory referral from Greater Manchester Police as the man had been detained by officers before becoming unwell.

Police were responding to reports of a stabbing on Park Lane, Leigh, on Thursday evening, which left a man with serious wounds.

They arrested a man in his 20s nearby, but he became seriously unwell soon afterwards and could not be saved.

The man died shortly after he was arrested by police
The IOPC said its investigation will look at the actions and decision-making of police, including the level of force used to restrain the man.

Regional director Catherine Bates said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death.

“Our investigation will be thorough and carried out independently of the police to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.“We have been in touch with the man’s family to explain our role and will keep them updated as the investigation progresses.”

IOPC investigators attended the scene in Leigh and the police post-incident procedures, where officers provided their initial accounts of what happened.

On Friday, a GMP spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended the scene and a male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The suspect made off from the scene following the attack, however officers were quickly able to arrest the suspect.

“A short time later, the male suspect became seriously unwell and despite best efforts of officers and emergency services at the scene, the male sadly died.”