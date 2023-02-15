News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan prison drug-smuggling trial now to take place six years after the alleged crimes were committed

Two brothers accused of smuggling drugs into Wigan's jail will now only face trial in 13 months' time - six years after the crimes are alleged to have been committed.

By Charles Graham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 7:41am

Jordan and Martin Gavin have previously appeared before a Bolton judge to plead not guilty to sneaking cocaine, cannabis and steroids into Hindley Prison between November 9 and 16, 2018.

Jordan, 21, from Baxendale Street, Astley Bridge, and Martin, 23, of Hope Hey Lane, Little Hulton, also deny shipping phones, sim cards and chargers into the institution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
M6 motorway in Wigan set for overnight closures for technology upgrade
Hindley Prison
Most Popular

They were due to stand trial in May last year but the case was postponed until this month.

Now, after a brief further hearing at the crown court, the case has been taken out of the schedule once again due to a "lack of court time" and is now set to take place on March 18 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pair remain on bail until then.

Courts are still playing catch-up following closures due to the Covid pandemic.