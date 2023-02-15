Wigan prison drug-smuggling trial now to take place six years after the alleged crimes were committed
Two brothers accused of smuggling drugs into Wigan's jail will now only face trial in 13 months' time - six years after the crimes are alleged to have been committed.
Jordan and Martin Gavin have previously appeared before a Bolton judge to plead not guilty to sneaking cocaine, cannabis and steroids into Hindley Prison between November 9 and 16, 2018.
Jordan, 21, from Baxendale Street, Astley Bridge, and Martin, 23, of Hope Hey Lane, Little Hulton, also deny shipping phones, sim cards and chargers into the institution.
They were due to stand trial in May last year but the case was postponed until this month.
Now, after a brief further hearing at the crown court, the case has been taken out of the schedule once again due to a "lack of court time" and is now set to take place on March 18 2024.
The pair remain on bail until then.
Courts are still playing catch-up following closures due to the Covid pandemic.