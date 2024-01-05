The provisional date of a Wigan borough teen’s murder trial has been postponed by two months.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of stabbing Paul Marsh to death at an address in Atherton last year.

He has yet to enter a plea but a date of February 20 had nonetheless been set for his trial should he deny the charge.

The late Paul Marsh whose sudden death prompted a murder inquiry

But at a new hearing at Manchester Crown Court yesterday (January 4) the date was moved to March 18.

Mr Marsh, 49, was fatally wounded during an incident at a home in Samuel Street, Atherton, on Friday November 17.

The accused is next due to appear before a judge on January 12 for another pre-trial preparation hearing with a pre-trial review set to take place on February 9.

In the meantime he will be kept in youth detention, a bail application having been turned down.