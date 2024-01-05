Wigan borough teenager's murder trial date is put back
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of stabbing Paul Marsh to death at an address in Atherton last year.
He has yet to enter a plea but a date of February 20 had nonetheless been set for his trial should he deny the charge.
But at a new hearing at Manchester Crown Court yesterday (January 4) the date was moved to March 18.
Mr Marsh, 49, was fatally wounded during an incident at a home in Samuel Street, Atherton, on Friday November 17.
The accused is next due to appear before a judge on January 12 for another pre-trial preparation hearing with a pre-trial review set to take place on February 9.
In the meantime he will be kept in youth detention, a bail application having been turned down.
Should it take place, the trial is scheduled to last seven days.