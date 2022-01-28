Wigan burglar and vandal sent to prison

Craig Wilde, 30, of Victor Close, Marsh Green, was also found in possession of amphetamine on the same day he caused £800 of damage to the vehicle and took the tools from Tim Boffey: December 11.

Wilde also admitted to stealing £16,000 worth of work tools and a laptop after breaking into the garage of an address in Brentwood, Pemberton, on September 4 and to breaking into a garden shed on Fleming Court, Shevington, to steal a £700 pedal bike on October 6.

For all the offences he was given a custodial sentence totalling two years and three months by a Bolton Crown Court judge.

Bolton Crown Court