A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were stabbed at Wigan bus station.

Police say the boy is now in custody as they continue to investigate the incident that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the bus station at 5.20pm following reports two people had been stabbed.

A 42-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy suffered injuries described by police as “serious but not life-threatening” and are still in hospital for treatment.

Emergency services at Wigan bus station after reports of two people being stabbed

A teenage girl arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been interviewed by police and bailed.

Areas are still cordoned off and bus passengers are warned there continue to be delays to services while the investigation continues.

Supt Danny O’Neil said: “Whilst we have made arrests in connection with this incident, officers are still exploring several lines of enquiry.

"This was an isolated incident with no wider risk to the community.

“There are still several scenes in place around the interchange as we establish the full picture of events that led up to this terrible incident.

“Commuters and local people can expect travel delays on buses and around the interchange today, I would like to thank the public for their cooperation with our officers so far as our investigation continues.”

Anyone with information about what happened can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.