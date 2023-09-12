Wigan business owner turns detective after thieves steal equipment worth more than £10,000

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brian Lee feared he was making himself “ill” as he waited for another devastating break-in.

In just over two months, burglars paid three visits to his farm on Close Lane, Hindley, which is the base for Haven Lea Tree Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 24, they took chainsaws, groundwork and tree surgery equipment used by Mr Lee and his sons for their work.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Lee on his farm in Hindley, which has been repeatedly targeted by burglars

It had been stored overnight in a lockable container and was worth at least £10,000.

CCTV cameras caught the thieves as they approached the site, as well as when they returned on July 25.

Mr Lee, 57, said: “They came down the old railway line and cut across the field on both occasions.

CCTV captured by Brian Lee as equipment was being taken from his tree surgery business in Hindley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the second occasion, they tried again but decided to get an expensive quad bike from one of my neighbour’s garages instead.”

The theft of the equipment was an expensive blow for the firm, from which Mr Lee had stepped back so his sons could run it.

He said: “It’s nearly closed the business. We are trying to repair old equipment so we can keep going. We have struggled a bit, but we are getting there and keeping going.

"I’m joining them again and working to keep it going. I quit my job to go back and help them.”

CCTV captured by Brian Lee as equipment was being taken from his tree surgery business in Hindley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lee says there have been a number of thefts over the years – including an incident where his dogs were stolen two years ago – but the problem has become worse recently.

He has improved security at the farm, where he lives with his wife and youngest son, but was convinced the thieves would return.

After the second break-in, he said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if they came back. It’s very stressful. I can’t sleep. I am staying up watching CCTV all night. It’s making me ill.”

So Mr Lee decided to turn amateur detective by planting a tracking device in his equipment and publishing a Facebook post highlighting that he had new items, in a bid to tempt the burglars.

Brian Lee with Connor Lee, Ben Connell and Jordan Lee, who work at Haven Lea Tree Services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It paid off when the thieves returned at 11pm on Monday, August 28.

He said: “I put a tracking device in a blower that was broken, knowing that the same gang would come back. They did come back and took it.

"They stashed it at the side of a tree for three days on Liverpool Road and then it started moving.”

Mr Lee alerted police when the tracking device showed the blower was moving and they managed to find it, along with other stolen items, in Platt Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lee said: “I just wanted to catch them and stop them. I’m thrilled to bits that it’s worked.”

Police are investigating the burglaries, but a spokesman was not able to confirm if any arrests had been made.