Wigan business owner turns detective after thieves steal equipment worth more than £10,000
Brian Lee feared he was making himself “ill” as he waited for another devastating break-in.
In just over two months, burglars paid three visits to his farm on Close Lane, Hindley, which is the base for Haven Lea Tree Services.
On June 24, they took chainsaws, groundwork and tree surgery equipment used by Mr Lee and his sons for their work.
It had been stored overnight in a lockable container and was worth at least £10,000.
CCTV cameras caught the thieves as they approached the site, as well as when they returned on July 25.
Mr Lee, 57, said: “They came down the old railway line and cut across the field on both occasions.
"On the second occasion, they tried again but decided to get an expensive quad bike from one of my neighbour’s garages instead.”
The theft of the equipment was an expensive blow for the firm, from which Mr Lee had stepped back so his sons could run it.
He said: “It’s nearly closed the business. We are trying to repair old equipment so we can keep going. We have struggled a bit, but we are getting there and keeping going.
"I’m joining them again and working to keep it going. I quit my job to go back and help them.”
Mr Lee says there have been a number of thefts over the years – including an incident where his dogs were stolen two years ago – but the problem has become worse recently.
He has improved security at the farm, where he lives with his wife and youngest son, but was convinced the thieves would return.
After the second break-in, he said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if they came back. It’s very stressful. I can’t sleep. I am staying up watching CCTV all night. It’s making me ill.”
So Mr Lee decided to turn amateur detective by planting a tracking device in his equipment and publishing a Facebook post highlighting that he had new items, in a bid to tempt the burglars.
It paid off when the thieves returned at 11pm on Monday, August 28.
He said: “I put a tracking device in a blower that was broken, knowing that the same gang would come back. They did come back and took it.
"They stashed it at the side of a tree for three days on Liverpool Road and then it started moving.”
Mr Lee alerted police when the tracking device showed the blower was moving and they managed to find it, along with other stolen items, in Platt Bridge.
Mr Lee said: “I just wanted to catch them and stop them. I’m thrilled to bits that it’s worked.”
Police are investigating the burglaries, but a spokesman was not able to confirm if any arrests had been made.
Anyone with information about the thefts can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.