Wigan carer admits stealing £28,500 from vulnerable woman

Carrie Chadwick, 40, of Alder Avenue, Pemberton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to theft from Elizabeth Lancaster but not guilty to “ill-treating or wilfully neglecting” her. The cash was taken between January 2014 and December 2018, the hearing was told. Chadwick also denies stealing a quantity of cash from Matthew Stirling in 2018.

The case was adjourned until a trial beginning on May 23 next year and Chadwick was remanded on bail until then.

