Wigan carer who stole thousands of pounds from three vulnerable people is jailed

A Wigan carer who stole more than £22,000 from three vulnerable people has been jailed.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 12th August 2022, 3:45 pm

A judge at Bolton Crown Court has sentenced Michael Peet, 43, of Eccleston Street, Swinley, to 12 months in prison after hearing about his vile crimes.

The 43-year-old fleeced three vulnerable people he was supposedly looking after out of £22,338 by bank card fraud.

Bolton Crown Court

From one man he stole a total of £7,860, from another he took £5,918 and from a woman he syphoned off a total of £8,560.

The court heard the crimes took place between May 25 and August 31 last year.

Peet pleaded guilty to making numerous fraudulent withdrawals using debit cards belonging to his victims when he appeared before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court last month.

As well as sending him to prison, the crown court judge ordered him to pay a surcharge of £156 to help fund services for victims.